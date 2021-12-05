CNN Fires Anchor Chris Cuomo After Review of His Role in Defending His Brother

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) US media outlet CNN says anchor Chris Cuomo is being "terminated" over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a sexual harassment investigation.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," CNN said in a Saturday statement.

The news network explained that additional information came to light during the review.

"Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," CNN specified.

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely earlier this week. He had initially admitted to CNN that he offered advice to his brother's staff, which is in violation of company rules.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work," Chris Cuomo said on Saturday, commenting on his termination.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, but he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

At the end of last month, Andrew Cuomo's spokesman said that James had used her position for political gain and violated the law.