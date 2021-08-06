UrduPoint.com

CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated: US Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:04 PM

CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated: US media

Three employees at CNN have been fired for violating the network's coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated, according to US media reports

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Three employees at CNN have been fired for violating the network's coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated, according to US media reports.

In an internal memo emailed to staff Thursday and obtained by several US media outlets, CNN President Jeff Zucker said that in the past week the company had become aware of three employees who came to work unvaccinated. All three were "terminated".

"Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," he said in snippets of the memo tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy.

His memo did not specify the fired employees' Names, positions or office locations. CNN did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The network had been relying on an honor system that required workers to be jabbed but did not demand they show proof. But Zucker said that may change going forward.

Inoculations are mandatory for anyone reporting in the field, working with any other employees or entering the offices, he reportedly said in the memo.

In May, the United States Federal government said it was legal for employers to require staff physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tech giants including Facebook, Google and microsoft have all said they will require employees to get jabbed before returning to their US offices.

They are among several major US employers that have recently revised their virus policies, vaccine mandates or return-to-office dates as the fast-spreading Delta variant fuels another surge of Covid-19 cases.

In his note to staff, Zucker said CNN will postpone its company-wide September 7 return-to-office date likely until some time in October.

Roughly one-third of the network's American newsroom staff are currently using the offices on a voluntary basis, he said.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Company United States May September October Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan won't relinquish support to Kashmir cause ..

Pakistan won't relinquish support to Kashmir cause despite India's terrorism: Mu ..

59 seconds ago
 Nine killed, 30 injured in bus accident in western ..

Nine killed, 30 injured in bus accident in western Turkey

1 minute ago
 S.Africa's Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial

S.Africa's Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial

1 minute ago
 Belarus Olympic body vows to protect delegation fr ..

Belarus Olympic body vows to protect delegation from 'discrimination'

1 minute ago
 *August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hin ..

*August 5th is a slap in the face of so-called Hindutva DEMOCRACY Khawaja Rameez ..

30 minutes ago
 SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu ..

SC orders authorities to arrest culprits in Hindu temple attack

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.