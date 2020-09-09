UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNN Head Zucker Proposed 'Weekly Show' To Trump, Gave Tips For 2016 Presidential Debate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

CNN Head Zucker Proposed 'Weekly Show' to Trump, Gave Tips for 2016 Presidential Debate

CNN head Jeff Zucker appears to have offered US President Donald Trump advice for a presidential debate back in 2016, claimed he could not win the race without the broadcaster's support, and proposed that he do a "weekly show" on CNN, according to leaked audio obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) CNN head Jeff Zucker appears to have offered US President Donald Trump advice for a presidential debate back in 2016, claimed he could not win the race without the broadcaster's support, and proposed that he do a "weekly show" on CNN, according to leaked audio obtained by Fox news host Tucker Carlson.

The newly revealed audio contains a conversation that took place on March 10, 2016, between Zucker - who now presides over one of the most fervently anti-Trump media outlets in the US - and then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen, with the former arguing "you cannot be elected president of the United States without CNN" and referring to Trump as "the boss."

"And, you know, as fond as I am of the boss, he also has a tendency, like, you know, if I call him or I email him, he then is capable of going out at his next rally and saying that we just talked and I can't have that, if you know what I'm saying," Zucker was heard saying.

Later, the CNN head talked himself back into calling Trump to "wish him luck in the debate tonight," referring to that night's presidential debate for the Republican Party primaries hosted by the broadcaster.

Zucker, who previously worked with Trump as the former CEO of NBC Universal at the height of the popularity of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," then floated potential post-election plans for the politician.

"I have all these proposals for him], I want to do a weekly show with him and all this stuff," Zucker told Cohen.

In addition, the CNN chief offered Cohen some tips for Trump's presidential debate, in particular for how the president-to-be could deflect allegations that he is a "con man."

Related Topics

Trump Man United States March 2016 Media All Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 hour ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.