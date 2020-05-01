UrduPoint.com
CNN, NBC News Networks Praise China In Fake News Coverage - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

The CNN and NBC news networks are both praising China in fake news coverage seeking favor from the Beijing authorities, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The CNN and NBC news networks are both praising China in fake news coverage seeking favor from the Beijing authorities, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"Comcast [NBC] and Fake News [CNN] are going out of their way to say GREAT things about China," Trump said via Twitter. "They are Chinese puppets who want to do business there.

"

Trump said the networks had shown by their actions that they were hostile to the genuine interests of the American people.

"They use US airwaves to help China. The enemy of the people!" Trump said.

Trump has claimed that US intelligence has indications the novel coronavirus leaked out of a laboratory in China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

However, the Chinese government and the World Health Organization have both refuted the charges and US mainstream media have carried their statements.

