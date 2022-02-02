CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

CNN President Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning from his position at the news network due to the development of a relationship with an unnamed work colleague

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) CNN President Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning from his position at the news network due to the development of a relationship with an unnamed work colleague.

"As part of the investigation in Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.

As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker said in a letter.

Although Zucker did not name the colleague in his letter, CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust released a statement admitting that she and Zucker had an undisclosed relationship that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gollust said that she looks forward to continuing work at CNN.

Zucker in the letter thanked the network's employees and said that his nine-year tenure at CNN was "an amazing run" even though he wishes it could have ended differently.