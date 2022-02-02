UrduPoint.com

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

February 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) CNN President Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning from his position at the news network due to the development of a relationship with an unnamed work colleague.

"As part of the investigation in Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.

As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker said in a letter.

Although Zucker did not name the colleague in his letter, CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust released a statement admitting that she and Zucker had an undisclosed relationship that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gollust said that she looks forward to continuing work at CNN.

Zucker in the letter thanked the network's employees and said that his nine-year tenure at CNN was "an amazing run" even though he wishes it could have ended differently.

