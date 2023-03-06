UrduPoint.com

CNN Prevented Coverage Of COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory In Early Stages Of Pandemic - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker prevented the news network from covering the lab-leak theory on the origins of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic, Fox News reported on Monday

Zucker banned the network from digging into the lab-leak theory, which alleges the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, due to the theory's association with former US President Donald Trump, the report said, citing a CNN insider.

Zucker believed the lab-leak theory was a "Trump talking point," the report said.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency assesses that the pandemic most likely originated as a result of a lab incident in Wuhan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that although the virus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, there is no evidence it was developed as a biological weapon. Blinken added that some intelligence agencies claim the pandemic most likely originated at a market in Wuhan.

The US Senate passed a bill last week requiring the Biden administration to declassify any intelligence related to links between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The US House of Representatives is expected to consider the legislation on Friday.

