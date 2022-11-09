CNN Projection Gives Republicans 60 House Seats, Dems 36 Senate Seats So Far in Midterms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans are on track to win at least 60 House seats and the Democrats 36 Senate seats as voting and tabulation continues in US midterm elections to determine control of Congress, according to CNN projections.

Republicans are so far projected to win 60 House seats, including three pickups, and 35 Senate seats. Democrats are currently projected to win 29 House seats and 36 Senate seats.

Democrats hold majorities in both chambers, which Republicans are looking to overtake.

Voting has closed in some part of the eastern United States, while it continues in others further west. Tabulation began Tuesday evening, with a number of races already called.