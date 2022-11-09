CNN Projects Republican Brian Kemp to Beat Stacey Abrams in Georgia Governor Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican governor of Georgia, is projected to beat his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the state's gubernatorial race, CNN projected.

Kemp previously beat Abrams in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election but Abrams refused to concede the race amid allegations of voter suppression.

Abrams called Kemp on Tuesday night to concede defeat in the 2022 race, local media reported.

Vote tabulation continues across the United States to determine statewide races as well as the races for the control of Congress.