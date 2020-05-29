UrduPoint.com
CNN Reporters Detained By Police During Live Broadcast On Minneapolis Riots

Fri 29th May 2020

A team of reporters for the CNN broadcaster has been detained by law enforcement officers during a live broadcast on Friday while covering the ongoing riots in the city of Minneapolis after an African-American man was killed in police custody

Omar Jimenez, a CNN correspondent, was arrested live on-air along with a producer and camera crew at 05:11 local time [10:11 GMT] while standing in front of rows of law enforcement officers.�

During the broadcast, Jimenez is heard multiple times stating his affiliation to the broadcaster and asking law enforcement officers why he is being detained.

Three days of public unrest and riots have hit the city of Minneapolis after George Floyd, an African-American male, died in police custody earlier in the week. On Tuesday, a video was widely shared online showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck after he had been placed in handcuffs and was lying on the ground.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Attorney's Office, and local prosecutors are currently investigating Floyd's death.

