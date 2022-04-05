CNN Reports US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile in Mid-March

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) CNN, citing a defense official, reported that the United States secretly conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile in mid-March, but kept it quiet to "avoid escalating tensions with Russia."

Washington was keeping quiet as US President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe.

According to the tv channel, the United States fired a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) from a B-52 bomber.