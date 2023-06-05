UrduPoint.com

CNN Says Ukraine Operates Network Of Sabotage Agents In Russia, Supplies Them With Drones

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Ukraine has established a network of sabotage agents inside Russia and begun supplying them with drones to stage attacks, CNN reported on Monday, citing people familiar with US intelligence on the issue.

US officials assess that these alleged pro-Ukrainian sympathizers were behind the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin in early May, the report said.

The broadcaster, however, stated it is unclear whether the recent attacks on residential areas in Moscow and its suburbs had also been launched from inside Russia or carried out by the same network.

Ukraine has established well-practiced smuggling routes to send drones or their components into Russia, where they could then be assembled, the report said, citing sources.

There is no evidence that US-supplied drones have been used for attacks inside Russia, two US officials told the broadcaster.

Despite publicly saying they do not encourage strikes inside Russia, US officials privately call the cross-border attacks a smart military tactic that could divert Russia from the battlefield in order to defend its own territory while Ukraine is preparing for an counteroffensive, the report said.

Russia has said it regards the recent drone attacks as terrorism aiming to harm civilians.

