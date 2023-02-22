UrduPoint.com

CNN Sources Claim Russia Notified US Of Missile Test Launch Ahead Of Biden Ukraine Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia notified the United States in advance of a test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during US President Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine on Monday, CNN reported, citing two US officials familiar with the matter.

Russia notified the US through deconfliction lines, the report said on Tuesday.

The US did not view the test as a risk, anomaly or escalation, the report said.

CNN alleges the test launch failed, pointing to a lack of reference to the matter by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a public address Tuesday.

Russia tested the nuclear-capable Sarmat missile throughout 2022. In December, Putin said that Russia will maintain combat readiness and improve the country's nuclear triad, which he called the main guarantor of its sovereignty.

