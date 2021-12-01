CNN Suspends Anchor Chris Cuomo Over Role Defending Brother in Sexual Harassment Probe

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US media outlet CNN said it suspended anchor Chris Cuomo because of new information that emerged this week about his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a sexual harassment investigation.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement on Tuesday. "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew.

As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

The media outlet said Chris Cuomo had initially admitted to the company that he offered advice to his brother's staff, which is in violation of company rules.

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former New York governor that found he harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, which resulted in his resignation. Andrew Cuomo continues to deny any wrongdoing.