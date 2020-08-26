Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group to Visit Armenia, Azerbaijan in September - Lavrov

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, including France, Russia and the United States, plan to visit Yerevan and Baku in September, subject to the normalization of the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, including France, Russia and the United States, plan to visit Yerevan and Baku in September, subject to the normalization of the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"More intense negotiations would, of course, be preferable. The co-chairs are planning were planning, at least to visit the region, Yerevan and Baku, next month. They also planned to facilitate the arrangement of a contact between the foreign ministers," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

For these plans to materialize, according to Lavrov, the situation in the region must normalize, both in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the entire bilateral border.

"We count on that there would be no repetition of what happened in July," the Russian foreign minister added.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

In mid-July, tensions between Yerevan and Baku escalated as clashes broke out in the northern segment of the border, a reasonable distance away from Nagorno-Karabakh. The armed hostilities left 12 casualties on Azerbaijan's end and six casualties on Armenia's end.

In 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group was established to promote peace in Nagorno-Karabakh under the chairmanship of France, Russia and the United States. The group also includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey as permanent members. The interests of self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic are represented by Armenia.