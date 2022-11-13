Co-Founder of The Clash, Guitarist Keith Levene Dies Aged 65 - Adam Hammond

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) English guitarist Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd., has died at the age of 65, author Adam Hammond has confirmed.

"It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November," Hammond said on social media on Saturday, describing Levene as "one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time."

According to The Guardian, Levene had liver cancer and died at his home in Norfolk.

"Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith's family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate," Hammond said.

Levene became a founding member of The Clash in 1976, and when British punk band the Sex Pistols disbanded in 1978, Levene and that band's lead singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) co-founded Public Image Ltd.

