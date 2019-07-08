Ali Babacan, one of the founders of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), announced on Monday his decision to leave the party

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ali Babacan, one of the founders of Turkey 's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), announced on Monday his decision to leave the party.

Babacan was one of the co-founders and a board member of the party. From 2007-2009 he served as the country's foreign minister and then as deputy prime minister until 2015. Following AKP's defeat in the Istanbul mayoral election, some expressed concerns that this could result in the party splitting, with certain experts mentioning Babacan emerging as the possible head of a new party.

"The country needs good analysts, strategists, new programs in line with the spirit of the time. Many of my comrades and I feel responsible for this work. It will become possible only with the involvement of new people [in the party]. That is why it is impossible for me to retain AKP membership. Today, I asked to be withdrawn from it," Babacan said.

According to Babacan, his party has departed from the principles on which it was initially founded.

"In 2001, I was a co-founder of the AKP and I am proud that I have made a significant contribution to the development of our country ... I have believed in principles and values declared by our party. Within recent years, a deep rift between the practice and principles in many spheres [of the AKP's activities] emerged, which became a serious shock for me," Babacan said in a written statement.

In late June, Ekrem Imamoglu from Turkey's main opposition force, the Republican People's Party, won the rerun of Istanbul's mayoral election over the AKP's Binali Yildirim. The rerun was ordered after the AKP claimed the initial March vote was fraught with irregularities. Imamoglu won the March election by a slim margin.