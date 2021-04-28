UrduPoint.com
Co-Owner Of Georgian Opposition Broadcaster Leaves Prison After Presidential Pardon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Giorgi Rurua, a co-owner of the Georgian opposition broadcaster Mtavari Channel, has been released from prison after a pardon by the country's president.

Rurua's release was broadcast by the national networks.

"I wish luck to all lawmakers who have entered the parliament, it is a success ... Now, [politician] Nika Melia should be released as soon as possible, and the United National Movement and the other parties should also enter the parliament," Rurua told journalists.

Earlier in the month, President Salome Zourabichvili said she was ready to pardon Rurua, who was considered by some to be a political prisoner, after the opposition and the authorities signed an agreement to end the political crisis that had gripped the country over the results of the October 31 election.

The deal, proposed by European Council President Charles Michel, was inked on April 19.

Melia, the chairman of the United National Movement, will supposedly be released under an amnesty which the parliament must pass, according to the adopted document.

