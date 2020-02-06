Co-Owner of Mining Giant Becomes Richest Man in Russia - Reports

Vladimir Potanin, one of the co-owners of the metals and mining company, Nornickel, has become the richest man in Russia, according to data published by the Forbes magazine's Real Time Billionaires list on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Vladimir Potanin, one of the co-owners of the metals and mining company, Nornickel, has become the richest man in Russia, according to data published by the Forbes magazine's Real Time Billionaires list on Thursday.

Despite jumping from third to first place in the ranking for Russia, Potanin currently occupies the 38th spot on the global list, which is updated in real time, with a $25 billion net worth.

According to Forbes, Potanin became the richest man in Russia due to the steady growth of Nornickel's shares, Potanin's main asset. Since the beginning of 2019, the company's shares have grown by about 60 percent. The Russian billionaire owns 34.6 percent of the shares.

Potanin is tailed by Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of the Lukoil energy company, who is just $100 million behind.