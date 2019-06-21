Co-Pilot Killed in Crash of An-2 Aircraft in Kazakhstan Had Russian Citizenship - Embassy

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) - The co-pilot killed in the crash of the An-2 aircraft in the Akmola Region of Kazakhstan is a citizen of Russia , the Russian embassy in the republic said on Friday.

The An-2 fell on Thursday some 6 miles from the village of Rodina in Tselinograd District during chemical treatment of crop fields.

As a result of the accident, the pilot of the aircraft was killed, and two crew members were hospitalized with injuries and burns. On Friday, one of them died.

"As a result of the disaster, two people died, one of whom (the co-pilot) is Russian citizen Mironov," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy expressed deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.