Co-Pilot of Doomed Greek Fighter Jet Dies - Air Force

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) One of the two pilots of the Greek F-4E Phantom II fighter jet that crashed into the sea on Monday has died, the Hellenic Air Force said.

Greek media initially reported incorrectly that both pilots had managed to eject before the crash. The second pilot, 31-year-old Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis remains missing.

"On Monday, at 10:30 e.m. (8:30 GMT), a two-seat F-4 Phantom II aircraft of the 338th Squadron of the 117th Fighter Wing, performing a training flight, crashed into the sea 25 nautical miles south of the Andravida air base.

As a result, the co-pilot, Lieutenant Marios-Michael Turoutsikas, 29 years old, was mortally wounded," the air force command said in a statement.

It also confirmed that efforts involving two ΑΒ-205 helicopters, one S-70 helicopter and vessels of the Coast Guard were ongoing to locate the first pilot. A C-130 transport plane is ready to join the operation.

Debris of the aircraft were found in the sea.

Following the death of the officer, Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos declared military mourning from January 30 until February 2, the defense ministry said.