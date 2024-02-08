Coach Apologises As Iran Bow Out In Asian Cup Semi-finals
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Coach Amir Ghalenoei apologised for Iran's 3-2 Asian Cup semi-final defeat to hosts and holders Qatar on Wednesday and rued his team's failure to take their chances.
Iran were looking to win their first Asian Cup since 1976 but threw away an early lead before going down to Almoez Ali's 82nd-minute winner in Doha.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the post in the final minute of the match as Iran kept pressing for an equaliser.
Ghalenoei called Iran's second-half performance "the best since I've been in charge" but was frustrated that they could not find a late leveller.
"I want to apologise to the Iranian people because we had the responsibility to make them happy," he said.
"But this is football and if you don't take your chances then you will be punished."
Sardar Azmoun gave Iran the lead in the fourth minute before goals from Jassem Gaber -- via a big deflection -- and Akram Afif put Qatar ahead at half-time.
Jahanbakhsh levelled from the penalty spot early in the second period but Iran fell behind again when Ali struck eight minutes from time.
Iran had Shojae Khalilzadeh sent off in injury time, before an ugly confrontation between both sets of players flared up after the final whistle.
"From the technical point of view, we had a very good match," said Ghalenoei.
"If you are looking for someone responsible, it's me."
Recent Stories
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
ECP suspends civil servant for video message
More Stories From World
-
US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years25 minutes ago
-
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera51 minutes ago
-
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain51 minutes ago
-
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve51 minutes ago
-
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire55 minutes ago
-
EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM1 hour ago
-
Sudan's warring sides agree to meet on aid access: UN1 hour ago
-
Back-to-back defeats highlight US Republican chaos1 hour ago
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says world in 'age of chaos'3 hours ago
-
US 'can and will' deliver more Ukraine aid: top advisor3 hours ago
-
Blinken in Israel voices hope for Gaza truce deal to free hostages3 hours ago
-
Kosovo says Serbian dinar 'not banned' but only euros legal3 hours ago