Coach Apologises As Iran Bow Out In Asian Cup Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Coach Amir Ghalenoei apologised for Iran's 3-2 Asian Cup semi-final defeat to hosts and holders Qatar on Wednesday and rued his team's failure to take their chances.

Iran were looking to win their first Asian Cup since 1976 but threw away an early lead before going down to Almoez Ali's 82nd-minute winner in Doha.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the post in the final minute of the match as Iran kept pressing for an equaliser.

Ghalenoei called Iran's second-half performance "the best since I've been in charge" but was frustrated that they could not find a late leveller.

"I want to apologise to the Iranian people because we had the responsibility to make them happy," he said.

"But this is football and if you don't take your chances then you will be punished."

Sardar Azmoun gave Iran the lead in the fourth minute before goals from Jassem Gaber -- via a big deflection -- and Akram Afif put Qatar ahead at half-time.

Jahanbakhsh levelled from the penalty spot early in the second period but Iran fell behind again when Ali struck eight minutes from time.

Iran had Shojae Khalilzadeh sent off in injury time, before an ugly confrontation between both sets of players flared up after the final whistle.

"From the technical point of view, we had a very good match," said Ghalenoei.

"If you are looking for someone responsible, it's me."

