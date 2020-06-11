UrduPoint.com
Coachella Music Festival Canceled For 2020 Over Risk Of COVID-19 Second Wave - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The public health department of California's Riverside county in the United States has canceled Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in 2020 due to a possible second wave of COVID-19.

Both festivals were originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed until October.

"The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, are hereby cancelled for the Calendar year 2020 ... This Order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide," an order by the county's health officer, issued on Wednesday, read.

According to the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with the death toll of 112,924 people.

