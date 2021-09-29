Coal-Fired Energy to Cause Over 260,000 Premature Deaths by 2030 - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) An estimated 264,900 people could die prematurely between 2020 and 2030 in 61 cities around the world due to air pollution from coal-fired power plants, a report published on Wednesday by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group said.

According to the study "Coal-Free cities: the health and economic case for a clean energy revolution", coal contributes to 121,100 preterm births, 93,600 new asthma cases among children and 247,900 asthma emergency visits in the same cities during the above-mentioned time spam.

"These premature deaths from coal power could cost the 61 cities US $877 billion from 2020 to 2030, with the cost of work absences from health issues estimated at US $10 billion," the study found.

C40 Cities also argued that coal was the world's largest source of anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and is responsible for 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) of global heating to date.

"Phasing out coal-fired power plants is the single biggest step we can take to keep global heating below the 1.5°C threshold," the report said, adding that up to 6.4 million jobs could be created by accelerating the transition to clean renewable energy in line with the Paris Agreement's climate goal.

The president of the C40 Cities board and UN special envoy for Ambition and Climate Solutions, Michael R. Bloomberg, said in a statement that "the data is clear: To stave off climate change, grow the economy, protect public health, and save lives, we must phase out coal entirely - as quickly as possible."

The climate group, which modelled the cumulative impact of currently-operating coal-fired power plants, those scheduled for retirement and anticipated plant openings, warned that 68% of the world's total coal capacity is located within 500 kilometers (310 miles) of the 61 cities surveyed, of which 29 already have one or more plants in their urban areas.