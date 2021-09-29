UrduPoint.com

Coal-Fired Energy To Cause Over 260,000 Premature Deaths By 2030 - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Coal-Fired Energy to Cause Over 260,000 Premature Deaths by 2030 - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) An estimated 264,900 people could die prematurely between 2020 and 2030 in 61 cities around the world due to air pollution from coal-fired power plants, a report published on Wednesday by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group said.

According to the study "Coal-Free cities: the health and economic case for a clean energy revolution", coal contributes to 121,100 preterm births, 93,600 new asthma cases among children and 247,900 asthma emergency visits in the same cities during the above-mentioned time spam.

"These premature deaths from coal power could cost the 61 cities US $877 billion from 2020 to 2030, with the cost of work absences from health issues estimated at US $10 billion," the study found.

C40 Cities also argued that coal was the world's largest source of anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and is responsible for 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) of global heating to date.

"Phasing out coal-fired power plants is the single biggest step we can take to keep global heating below the 1.5°C threshold," the report said, adding that up to 6.4 million jobs could be created by accelerating the transition to clean renewable energy in line with the Paris Agreement's climate goal.

The president of the C40 Cities board and UN special envoy for Ambition and Climate Solutions, Michael R. Bloomberg, said in a statement that "the data is clear: To stave off climate change, grow the economy, protect public health, and save lives, we must phase out coal entirely - as quickly as possible."

The climate group, which modelled the cumulative impact of currently-operating coal-fired power plants, those scheduled for retirement and anticipated plant openings, warned that 68% of the world's total coal capacity is located within 500 kilometers (310 miles) of the 61 cities surveyed, of which 29 already have one or more plants in their urban areas.

Related Topics

World United Nations Paris Same 2020 From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

19 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

23 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 270 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

27 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.