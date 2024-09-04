Coal Generates Less Than 50% Of Australian Electricity For First Time
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Coal generated less than 50 percent of Australia's electricity in the last week of August, dropping to a record low as renewable production surged, data showed Wednesday.
According to market monitor Open-NEM, coal generated 49.1 percent of the country's electricity, while renewables accounted for 48.7 percent as storms boosted wind production.
Australia remains one of the world's leading exporters of coal and gas and has relied heavily on fossil fuels to keep the lights on.
But climate finance expert Tim Buckley said August's record figures were caused by wild weather and a warm start to the spring which had reduced demand on the grid by up to 20 percent.
Winds exceeding 150 kilometres (93.2 miles) per hour in the southeast of the country had also almost doubled the usual wind generation.
"It's a historically low coal share for Australia in the national energy market, but it's also a sign of where we are going," Buckley told AFP.
"It will only be a few years from now that coal is contributing virtually nothing," he added.
In 2022-2023, fossil fuels accounted for 91 percent of the country's energy consumed -- a wider measure than electricity production that includes fuel used in transport and industry.
Recent Stories
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
More Stories From World
-
Japan's Nikkei plunges 3% after Wall Street drop6 minutes ago
-
Fritz, Navarro into US Open semi-finals as home hopes soar6 minutes ago
-
Several Ukrainian ministers resign as ruling party signals major reshuffle6 hours ago
-
At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack: officials6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO7 hours ago
-
Ugandan opposition leader 'shot in the leg by police': statement9 hours ago
-
WHO issues global guidelines to tackle antibiotic pollution from manufacturing9 hours ago
-
Navarro into US Open semi-finals as Tiafoe, Fritz target all-American clash9 hours ago
-
EU slams arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate10 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan universities plan to exchange germplasm, boost bio-health agriculture10 hours ago
-
At least 10 migrants die trying to cross Channel11 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts photo exhibition “Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Oper ..11 hours ago