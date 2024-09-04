Coal generates less than 50% of Australian electricity for first time

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Coal generated less than 50 percent of Australia's electricity in the last week of August, dropping to a record low as renewable production surged, data showed Wednesday.

According to market monitor Open-NEM, coal generated 49.1 percent of the country's electricity, while renewables accounted for 48.7 percent as storms boosted wind production.

Australia remains one of the world's leading exporters of coal and gas and has relied heavily on fossil fuels to keep the lights on.

But climate finance expert Tim Buckley said August's record figures were caused by wild weather and a warm start to the spring which had reduced demand on the grid by up to 20 percent.

Winds exceeding 150 kilometres (93.2 miles) per hour in the southeast of the country had also almost doubled the usual wind generation.

"It's a historically low coal share for Australia in the national energy market, but it's also a sign of where we are going," Buckley told AFP.

"It will only be a few years from now that coal is contributing virtually nothing," he added.

In 2022-2023, fossil fuels accounted for 91 percent of the country's energy consumed -- a wider measure than electricity production that includes fuel used in transport and industry.