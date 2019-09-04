UrduPoint.com
Coal India Limited Joins Coal Mining Investment Project In Russian Far East At EEF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:42 PM

Russia's Far East Investment and Export Agency and Coal India Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of an investment project in the field of coking coal mining in the Russian Far East on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Far East Investment and Export Agency and Coal India Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of an investment project in the field of coking coal mining in the Russian Far East on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The document was inked in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

