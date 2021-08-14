UrduPoint.com

Coal Mine Accident In Northwest China Kills 1, Leaves 19 Trapped Underground - Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Leaves 19 Trapped Underground - Authority

An accident in a coal mine in northwestern China claimed one life, leaving one injured and 19 trapped underground, the emergency management department said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) An accident in a coal mine in northwestern China claimed one life, leaving one injured and 19 trapped underground, the emergency management department said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the northwestern Qinghai Province on Saturday morning when 21 people were performing the underground works, and was caused by flooding.

The rescuers have managed to lift two miners to the surface, one of whom died.

The rescuing operation is underway.

The causes of the accident have not been reported yet.

Related Topics

Accident Injured China Died

Recent Stories

CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist nation ..

CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist national flag on 75th independence D ..

4 minutes ago
 NESPAK celebrates Independence Day

NESPAK celebrates Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Asif Mehmood plants sapling to celebrate Independe ..

Asif Mehmood plants sapling to celebrate Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 DC Shehak Baloch hoists national flag in Zhob

DC Shehak Baloch hoists national flag in Zhob

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan moving in right direction, all institutio ..

Pakistan moving in right direction, all institution on same page: Haleem Adil Sh ..

10 minutes ago
 Provision of health, education facilities top prio ..

Provision of health, education facilities top priority: Asad Qaiser

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.