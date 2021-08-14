Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Leaves 19 Trapped Underground - Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accident in a coal mine in northwestern China claimed one life, leaving one injured and 19 trapped underground, the emergency management department said on Saturday

The accident occurred in the northwestern Qinghai Province on Saturday morning when 21 people were performing the underground works, and was caused by flooding.

The rescuers have managed to lift two miners to the surface, one of whom died.

The rescuing operation is underway.

The causes of the accident have not been reported yet.