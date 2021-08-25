UrduPoint.com

Coal Mine Blast In Central Colombia Kills 4 - Lawmaker

Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) An explosion at a coal mine in the Colombian department of Boyaca claimed at least four lives, member of parliament Aida Avella said on Tuesday, calling for urgent rescue efforts.

"Accidents at coal mines in Boyaca continue. Today, 4 workers were killed in Topaga [municipality].

Urgent measures must be taken," Avella tweeted.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a methane gas and coal dust explosion. At least ten people remain trapped under the rubble, according to local rescue services.

Blasts are commonplace in Colombian mines, most of which are illegal. Nine miners died in the Socha municipality in the same Boyaca department on June 13.

