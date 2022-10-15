Coal Mine Blast in Turkey Kills 22 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The death toll from the explosion at a coal mine in the city of Bartin in northern Turkey has gone up to 22, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"We lost 22 of our citizens in the explosion that took place in a mine in Bartin... We are doing our best to ensure that the injured recover as soon as possible," Koca said on social media late on Friday night.

According to the health minister, 17 people were injured in the explosion.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that 14 people were killed by the blast.

The TRT Haber tv channel reported that 19 people were hospitalized after the explosion. According to Haber, there were 115 workers underground, at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet), when the explosion occurred. Some workers have been evacuated.

According to Turkish media reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit the site of the accident on Saturday.