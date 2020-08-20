Coal Mine Blast Kills 7 People in Eastern China - Local Authorities

An explosion at a coal mine in China's eastern Shandong province killed seven people and injured another nine on Thursday, the local government said in a statement on its official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) An explosion at a coal mine in China's eastern Shandong province killed seven people and injured another nine on Thursday, the local government said in a statement on its official website.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred at around 07:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) at a coal mine under the Feicheng Mining Group in Jiaxiang County.

A total of 19 workers were working at the coal mine when the explosion took place.

All of the 19 workers were rescued from the mine pit after the explosion, but seven of them died of their injuries in the hospital, the statement said. One of the nine injured workers remained in serious condition, while the other eight were not facing life threatening injuries.

Three of the 19 rescued workers did not require medical assistance.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.