BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Four people were killed, one was injured, and two were reported missing in the collapse of a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Gulin County's government under the administration of Luzhou city said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 10:37 a.m. local time (02:37 GMT Sunday), when during the maintenance works to strengthen the mine's ceiling, it suddenly collapsed, trapping seven people.

Rescuers found bodies of four people, they managed to save another person, who is currently in the hospital.

The cause of the collapse is not known, the search is underway.