UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coal Mine Collapse In China's Sichuan Province Kills 4 People - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Coal Mine Collapse in China's Sichuan Province Kills 4 People - Local Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Four people were killed, one was injured, and two were reported missing in the collapse of a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Gulin County's government under the administration of Luzhou city said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 10:37 a.m. local time (02:37 GMT Sunday), when during the maintenance works to strengthen the mine's ceiling, it suddenly collapsed, trapping seven people.

Rescuers found bodies of four people, they managed to save another person, who is currently in the hospital.

The cause of the collapse is not known, the search is underway.

Related Topics

Injured China Luzhou Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

10 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

11 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

11 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.