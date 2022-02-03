Coal mine collapse kills 10 in Afghanistan

At least 10 miners died in Afghanistan after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan, an official said Thursday

Kabul, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 miners died in Afghanistan after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan, an official said Thursday.

Thirteen workers were trapped when the mine caved in on Wednesday and only three were rescued alive, said provincial information director Asadullah Hashemi.

A tribal elder from the area said many experienced miners fled the country when the Taliban took power in August, and their replacements lack training.