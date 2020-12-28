UrduPoint.com
Coal Mine Collapses In Luhansk Region, One Miner Rescued - Trade Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:05 PM

Coal Mine Collapses in Luhansk Region, One Miner Rescued - Trade Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A collapse of rock mass occurred early on Monday at Zolote coal mine in the Luhansk Region, eastern Ukraine, hitting two miners, one of whom was rescued, the head of the country's independent trade union of miners, Mykhaylo Volynets said.

"Overnight at 0:13 a.m.

[22:13 GMT on Sunday], there was a collapse of rock mass at the depth of 687 meters [2,254 feet] at Zolote mine of Pervomaiskugol state enterprise. Two miners were in the pit at the time of the collapse," Volynets said on Facebook.

According to him, one miner was promptly rescued and he refused hospitalization, after apparently sustaining minor injuries. Search and rescue operation are ongoing to pull out the second miner from under the rubble, Volynets said.

