Coal Mine Explosion in Northeastern Australia Injures 5 People - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Five people were injured and hospitalized following a mine explosion in Australia's northeastern Queensland state on Wednesday, Anglo American, a UK multinational mining company, said in a statement.

"Five people have been injured and transported to hospital.

All of the injured people's families have been contacted," the company said, as quoted by The Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC).

According to the ABC, the incident occurred at the Grosvenor coal mine in the town of Moranbah, located in central Queensland's Bowen Basin.

Those injured are in critical condition, as they suffered burns to their torsos and airways.

Anglo American said that other workers were evacuated and the mining operations were suspended.