Coal Production In Russia Grew By 0.3%, Export Fell By 7% In 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Coal Production in Russia Grew by 0.3%, Export Fell by 7% in 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister

Coal production in Russia increased by 0.3% in 2022, and its exports dropped by 7%, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Coal production in Russia increased by 0.3% in 2022, and its exports dropped by 7%, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As for 2022, according to the results of this year, our coal production increased by 0.

3%, despite the fact that on August 10, we introduced an embargo on coal supplies to Europe. Nevertheless, the overall production increased slightly, almost at the level of last year. First of all, (this happened) due to supplies to the domestic market, (they) grew by about 8%. (Coal) exports fell by 7%," Novak at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

