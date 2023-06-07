UrduPoint.com

Coal Production In Russia In 5M23 Rises 2% To Exceed 162 Million Tonnes - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Coal production in Russia in the first five months of 2023 increased by 2 percent on the same period in 2022, exceeding 162 million tonnes, Russia's Energy Ministry reported, citing preliminary data.

"According to preliminary data, coal production in Russia in the first five months exceeded 162 million tonnes, exports - 83 million tonnes, which is 2% and 1.9% higher than the figures in the same period in 2022, respectively," Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov cited data during a meeting of the State Council commission to discuss energy.

The State Council participants also discussed the issue of achieving the coal industry's technological sovereignty. According to the deputy minister, today this is one of the Russian companies' key goals.

