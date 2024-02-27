Coal-rich Chinese Province Advances Shift To Green Energy
February 27, 2024
TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Installed capacity of new energy produced by wind and solar power in north China's coal-rich Shanxi Province had reached 50.93 million kilowatts as of January 2024, accounting for 38.2 percent of the province's total, according to the State Grid's Shanxi branch.
Wind and solar power each boasts capacity exceeding 25 million kilowatts, the company added.
In 2019, China launched an energy revolution pilot program in Shanxi, hoping that the province would make breakthroughs in building a clean and low-carbon energy consumption model and promoting energy technology innovation.
In 2023, Shanxi delivered a new high of 157.6 billion kWh of electricity to other regions, of which 9.6 billion kWh was new energy, registering an increase of about 15 percent year on year.
Shanxi proposed that by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), new and clean energy would account for 50 percent of its total installed capacity and 30 percent of its total power generation.
