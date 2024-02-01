Open Menu

Coal-rich Chinese Province Upgrades Coke Production Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Coal-rich Chinese province upgrades coke production facilities

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Shanxi, a major coal-producing province in north China, has fully shut down coke ovens with a chamber height of 4.3 meters as part of its upgrade program, said the provincial department of industry and information technology.

The facility upgrade involves nearly 22.6 million tonnes of coke production capacity. New techniques and technologies have been applied in the upgrade program, turning the province's coke production facilities into those with a chamber height of 5.

5 meters or above.

The eco-friendly facility upgrade is expected to help reduce energy consumption and realize clean production in its coking industry, according to the department.

As a leading coke-producing base in China, Shanxi has abundant high-quality coking coal resources. In 2023, of China's total coke output of more than 492 million tonnes, the province produced over 95.7 million tonnes of coke, ranking first nationwide.

Related Topics

Technology China Chamber Industry Million

Recent Stories

ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

20 minutes ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

13 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

13 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

13 hours ago

More Stories From World