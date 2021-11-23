UrduPoint.com

Coalition Agreement On New German Government May Be Presented On November 24 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:28 PM

Coalition Agreement on New German Government May Be Presented on November 24 - Reports

A coalition agreement on the creation of a new German government may be presented on November 24, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in political parties

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A coalition agreement on the creation of a new German government may be presented on November 24, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in political parties.

According to the agency, the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Union 90/Greens party confirmed that the coalition agreement would be presented on Wednesday.

Related Topics

German Germany May November Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Busines ..

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

1 minute ago
 Russia, African Union Call for Urgent Ceasefire in ..

Russia, African Union Call for Urgent Ceasefire in Ethiopia - Russian Foreign Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Vows to Create Tools to Combat ..

European Commission Vows to Create Tools to Combat Use of People for Political P ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolution ..

Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolutions

3 minutes ago
 PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.