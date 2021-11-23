Coalition Agreement on New German Government May Be Presented on November 24 - Reports

A coalition agreement on the creation of a new German government may be presented on November 24, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in political parties

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A coalition agreement on the creation of a new German government may be presented on November 24, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in political parties.

According to the agency, the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Union 90/Greens party confirmed that the coalition agreement would be presented on Wednesday.