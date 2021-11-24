UrduPoint.com

Coalition Agreement On New German Gov't To Be Presented On Wednesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:43 PM

Coalition Agreement on New German Gov't to Be Presented on Wednesday - Reports

A coalition agreement between German political parties on the establishment of a new cabinet of ministers will be presented at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, the N24 TV channel reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A coalition agreement between German political parties on the establishment of a new cabinet of ministers will be presented at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, the N24 tv channel reported.

The parties that are negotiating the agreement plan to present the cabinet during a press conference.

Related Topics

German TV Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Sanctuary Mandela, ex-president's home turned into ..

Sanctuary Mandela, ex-president's home turned into boutique hotel

13 seconds ago
 European stocks climb at open after Asia gains 24t ..

European stocks climb at open after Asia gains 24th Nov, 2021

15 seconds ago
 Einstein's Manuscript on Theory of Relativity Sell ..

Einstein's Manuscript on Theory of Relativity Sells for Over $15 Million - Chris ..

18 seconds ago
 Solomon Islands Parliament Building Set on Fire Du ..

Solomon Islands Parliament Building Set on Fire During Riots - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Khokhar lauds govt for tightening noose around fac ..

Khokhar lauds govt for tightening noose around factories manufacturing substanda ..

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 2 ..

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 21.7 pct in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.