A coalition agreement between German political parties on the establishment of a new cabinet of ministers will be presented at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, the N24 TV channel reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A coalition agreement between German political parties on the establishment of a new cabinet of ministers will be presented at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday, the N24 tv channel reported.

The parties that are negotiating the agreement plan to present the cabinet during a press conference.