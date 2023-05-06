Coalition Aircraft in Syria Often Activate Targeting Systems for Russian Aircraft - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The US-led coalition aircraft in Syria has started to frequently activate weapons targeting systems for Russian aircraft, and Russian pilots have recorded such facts in eastern Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

Gurinov mentioned that the United States systematically continues to grossly violate deconfliction protocols with Russia and the memorandum on air safety in Syria.

"One of the examples of such violations is the increasing cases of activation of combat systems for targeting aviation weapons of the coalition aircraft to Russian aircraft, recorded by Russian pilots during scheduled flights in the eastern regions of Syria," Gurinov told a briefing.