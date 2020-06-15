Coalition Airstrike on Houthi Stronghold in Northern Yemen Kills 11 - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition in Houthi-controlled northern Yemen claimed the lives of 11 people, media reported Monday.

According to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah news outlet, the airstrike hit a moving car in the Shada district of the Sa'dah province leading to the immediate death of eight people. Three people later succumbed to their injuries.

Despite the coalition's announcement of a ceasefire in April, heeding the call from the UN to stop conflicts globally amid the coronavirus pandemic, Houthis maintained that airstrikes continued unabated.

Saudi Arabia led an incursion into Yemen in 2015 in support of the Sanaa government against the Shia Houthi rebels who conquered large swathes of the country's territory, including the capital. The costly conflict has since produced one of the world's worst humanitarian situations.