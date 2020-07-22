UrduPoint.com
Coalition Commander Says US, Russian Forces Adhere To Deconfliction Protocols In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian and US troops adhere to the established deconfliction protocols and have avoided major confrontation despite constant contact and occasional disputes in Syria, US-led Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander Kenneth Ekman told reporters on Wednesday.

"Less than absolute professional conduct between the Russians and the US occurs on rare occasions," Ekman said during a press briefing.

The deputy commander noted that by and large, the Russian forces abide by the protocols that have been put in place.

"It's very rare that a misunderstanding triggers some higher emotions or some sort of harassment between the two sets of forces," Ekman said.

Ekman called the deconfliction protocols successful, highlighting the frequent exposure the two missions have to each other both on land and in the air.

Russian and US forces on the ground in eastern Syria remain in regular contact to avoid any miscalculations, Eckman said.

In the past, reports have surfaced depicting Russian and US troops engaged in minor disputes in areas where respective patrols operating against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) intersect.

Russian military officials have said that the two countries' militaries continue cooperating via the deconflicting channel to prevent any incidents that pose a threat to their servicemen.

