Coalition Confirms Attacked Rocket Launch Sites Near Syria's Omar Oil Field - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US-led Coalition carried out strikes early on Tuesday against rocket sites near Syria's Omar Oil Field, a Coalition spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Beginning at approximately 1540 today, Coalition forces observed several launch sites of indirect fire rockets that posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria," the spokesperson said. "Acting in self-defense, coalition forces conducted strikes to eliminate the threat."

The spokesperson said the Coalition has the right to defend its forces from any threat and will continue to undertake every action within its power to do so.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi forces said they shot down two explosives-laden drones targeting an air base in Western Iraq that houses US troops in the second such attack in 24 hours.

A similar attack occurred on Monday, when the Iraqi air defense system shot down two explosives-laden drones over the diplomatic zone at the Baghdad airport.

An Iraqi security source provided Sputnik with several photos of the wreckage of Monday's attack, showing the inscription "Revenge for Soleimani" on the drones.

Monday marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

