Coalition Countries Vow to Keep Up Fight Against IS Despite Coronavirus Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The members of the Coalition against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) have agreed to continue the fight against the terrorist group despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, the Political Directors of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group said in a statement after a virtual meeting on Thursday.

"The Political Directors agreed to maintain maximum pressure on Daesh/ISIS despite the several and multifaceted challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to achieve the enduring defeat of the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, and to remain vigilant against the threat of Daesh/ ISIS around the world," the statement said.

The participants of the meeting particularly agreed on the need to maintain and provide adequate military and civilian means and resources to keep up Coalition efforts in both Iraq and Syria.

"The Political Directors agreed that Operation Inherent Resolve's training role, temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, will resume as conditions permit," the statement said. "The Political Directors of the Global Coalition, while maintaining the importance of guaranteeing the sovereignty of Iraq, also stressed the importance of increasing our various forms of assistance and stabilization support to liberated areas."

The Political Directors also said they plan to hold their next full ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition in Italy once conditions allow.