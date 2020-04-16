UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Countries Vow To Keep Up Fight Against IS Despite Coronavirus Crisis - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Coalition Countries Vow to Keep Up Fight Against IS Despite Coronavirus Crisis - Statement

The members of the Coalition against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) have agreed to continue the fight against the terrorist group despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, the Political Directors of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group said in a statement after a virtual meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The members of the Coalition against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) have agreed to continue the fight against the terrorist group despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, the Political Directors of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group said in a statement after a virtual meeting on Thursday.

"The Political Directors agreed to maintain maximum pressure on Daesh/ISIS despite the several and multifaceted challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to achieve the enduring defeat of the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, and to remain vigilant against the threat of Daesh/ ISIS around the world," the statement said.

The participants of the meeting particularly agreed on the need to maintain and provide adequate military and civilian means and resources to keep up Coalition efforts in both Iraq and Syria.

"The Political Directors agreed that Operation Inherent Resolve's training role, temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, will resume as conditions permit," the statement said. "The Political Directors of the Global Coalition, while maintaining the importance of guaranteeing the sovereignty of Iraq, also stressed the importance of increasing our various forms of assistance and stabilization support to liberated areas."

The Political Directors also said they plan to hold their next full ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition in Italy once conditions allow.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia ISIS Iraq Italy

Recent Stories

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

10 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

16 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

40 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

42 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.