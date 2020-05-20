UrduPoint.com
Coalition Defense Attaches Discuss Support To Iraq In Anti-IS Fight - Statement

Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Nineteen defense attaches of the US-Led coalition during a teleconference addressed support to Iraq in its fight against the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia), Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"British Major General Gerald Strickland, Deputy Commander for Strategy, hosted a meeting with Coalition Defense Attaches (DAs) and Senior National Representatives (SNRs) to discuss their national contributions to supporting the Government of Iraq's goal of permanently defeating Daesh and promoting regional security," the release said.

Over the last few months, the release added, the coalition re-positioned to fewer bases but will provide the same support to security partners in Iraq and Syria, who are maintaining pressure on IS.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

Your Thoughts and Comments

