Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:57 PM

Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Joint forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Joint forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said on Tuesday.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Tuesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

On Monday, the coalition's naval forces destroyed Houthis' remotely-operated boat bomb in the southern waters of the Red Sea.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

