Coalition Drones Fly 'Dangerously Close' to Russian Aircraft in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Drones of the US-led international coalition flew "dangerously close" to Russian aircraft over Syria's Raqqa province and over the Mediterranean Sea on August 6, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"On August 6 at 10.

00 (07:00 am GMT) near the city of Raqqa, two MQ-9 and LEAP unmanned aerial vehicles of the 'coalition' flew dangerously close to the Su-35 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the distance was less than 150 meters (492 feet)," Kulit told a briefing, adding that another MQ-9 drone flew dangerously close to a Russian warplane over the Mediterranean Sea at 07:49 am GMT on the same time.

The US-led coalition breached deconfliction protocols 11 times in Syria in the past day, the Russian military official said.