Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations Works With 3 Teams on Coronavirus Vaccine

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is already cooperating with three research teams to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett said on Thursday.

"Today we can announce three partnerships.

One with Inovio Pharma [US firm], second is the University of Queensland, and third is Moderna [biotechnology company based in the US]," Hatchett said at a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Hatchett also said the vaccine development would be very expensive, pointing to the need to take steps quickly.

"Vaccine development will be a very expensive undertaking, but if we don't take steps now, we won't have vaccine in a tangible future," he said.

The death toll from the new type of coronavirus, originating in China's Wuhan, has already reached 17. The city has been quarantined.