UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Forces Destroy Drone Fired By Houthi Rebels Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

Coalition Forces Destroy Drone Fired by Houthi Rebels Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Friday.

"The joint coalition forces managed on Friday morning to intercept and destroy an explosive-laden drone deliberately fired by the terrorist Houthi militia in the direction of [the kingdom's] southern region to target residents and civilian objects," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster, the coalition's air force launched on Thursday evening at least five airstrikes on one of the districts of Yemen's Al Bayda province.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Yemen Vehicle Saudi Al Bayda Alliance Sanaa Saudi Arabia March 2015 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

6 minutes ago

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

39 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

50 minutes ago

Water inflow in rivers surges due to heavy rains

5 seconds ago

GB tourism sector has huge potential for Turkish i ..

6 seconds ago

4 Kashmiri youth martyred in Shopian

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.