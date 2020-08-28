Coalition Forces Destroy Drone Fired by Houthi Rebels Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Friday.

"The joint coalition forces managed on Friday morning to intercept and destroy an explosive-laden drone deliberately fired by the terrorist Houthi militia in the direction of [the kingdom's] southern region to target residents and civilian objects," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster, the coalition's air force launched on Thursday evening at least five airstrikes on one of the districts of Yemen's Al Bayda province.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.