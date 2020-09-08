UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:53 PM

Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone Launched Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

The joint forces of the Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia destroyed on Tuesday a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle fired by Yemen's Houthi rebel Shia movement in the direction of the kingdom, the coalition's spokesman has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The joint forces of the Arab alliance led by Saudi Arabia destroyed on Tuesday a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle fired by Yemen's Houthi rebel Shia movement in the direction of the kingdom, the coalition's spokesman has said.

"The joint coalition forces managed on Tuesday morning to intercept and destroy an explosive-laden drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi rebels had carried a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport in the southwestern province of Aseer, according to the movement's military spokesman.

